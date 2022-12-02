Bruno Pinasco He is one of the most popular television hosts in Peru. From a young age he began his career and over time he made a name for himself in the medium, and is currently the main face of “Cinescape”. However, one detail of the presenter that has always aroused the curiosity of his followers is that the years do not pass by him, as he maintains a young appearance.

What will be your secret? The son of Luis Ángel Pinasco revealed some time ago what his activities were to pretend that he has the “elixir of eternal youth.”

How old is Bruno Pinasco?

He, also a journalist, was born on December 1, 1974, so he is currently 48 years old. However, although his age should not be surprising -since he has a long career on television- the truth is that many believed that he was younger due to his appearance, which seems not to have suffered the ravages of the age. weather.

From a young age, Pinasco appeared on the screens with the “Triki Trak” program, which began in the late 80s and early 90s. Later he carried out other television projects, in which he participated as a conductor and producer. But it was not until the arrival of “Cinescape” that it was finally consolidated in the medium, and from 2000 until now it continues to be broadcast.

Bruno Pinasco’s secrets to stay young

In 2018, the TV presenter gave an interview to RPP in which he revealed what his habits are to stay young. He also specified that he does not undergo any treatment to improve his physique, since all he does is lead a healthy life.

As the driver, throughout his life, he has made several trips abroad, whenever he has time he takes advantage of it to recover hours of sleep. “I sleep as much as possible when I can,” he said.

Bruno Pinasco also confirmed that he goes to the gym, so he always does physical activity and does not lead a sedentary life.

Fast food or other types of unhealthy foods are not in the driver’s diet.

This may be his biggest secret, as he confessed that he drinks about “200 liters” of tea a day.

Two years before giving this interview, he had already spoken about the ‘secret’ of his ‘eternal youth’, and on that occasion he revealed that to achieve a jovial appearance what is needed is to have a “good” environment.

“I have always tried to surround myself with good people, with good energy. I believe that empathy is important, in your family, at home or at work. Having harmony is what one should always seek. That is contagious and is reflected in your mood and how you see yourself. I don’t know, it’s a magical thing, ”he declared to GEC.

Who is the father of Bruno Pinasco?

Luis Ángel Pinasco, better known as curlis a well-known Peruvian master of ceremonies, broadcaster, narrator, sports commentator, television presenter, public relations officer and actor.