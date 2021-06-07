The Cinescape driver, Bruno Pinasco, He used his social networks to comment to his followers that he went to vote with his mother, who is 84 years old. Her mother fulfilled her civic duty in these 2021 General Elections.

Through his Instagram stories, he wrote the following: “Well, I am going to vote hoping for the best and also, I will go with my mother who is 84 years old and is the most enthusiastic to assert her vote. Long live Peru, long live democracy ”.

Also, in another of his stories, he showed an image of his mother where she is seen appearing at her voting table with the appropriate security tools to vote safely.

Bruno Pinasco was reunited with his father

Television figure Bruno Pinasco celebrated the reunion he had with his father Luis Ángel Pinasco, after not seeing him for 15 months since the pandemic began. Chiara and Bruno accompanied him to the Minsa vaccination center for his immunization.

“After one year and three months, Rulito Pinasco has already been vaccinated. I hope that you, too, little by little, will meet again with the people you love the most “, wrote on his Instagram account and accompanied her with a photograph next to ‘Rulito’ Pinasco.

