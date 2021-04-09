The well-known presenter of Cinescape, Bruno Pinasco, shared an unexpected revelation on his social networks about his closeness to his father during this pandemic of the COVID-19.

Through Instagram, the figure of América TV told his followers that he does not see his father, the prominent producer ‘Rulito’ Pinasco, since a year ago.

However, despite the physical distance, he added that they keep in communication thanks to technology.

“ I haven’t seen my dad in over a year. Still, he records the voice overs for the show at his home and we spoke on Zoom . Thanks to technology we have been able to continue working for you ”, wrote Bruno, who attached the text with an image of his father and sister.

Bruno Pinasco surprises child with unexpected gift

The TEC and Cinescape host made a tender gesture with a boy who wished he had a Nintendo Switch in his hands. Through Instagram, the presenter told Pedrito’s story and the surprise he made him.

According to his story, the child’s mother could not buy the device due to the economic crisis due to the coronavirus. “His mother sent me a photo on Instagram and she put me some photos. My little heart was squeezed, ”said Pinasco.

“There we are seeing the images. He was normal with his family and when they gave him the console, he was shocked . He froze and hardly knew what to do. I didn’t know if it was true or a lie, “added the TV host.

