Bruno Pinasco, one of the most representative figures of Peruvian television, defended himself against the critics that you have received for referring to business issues politics on their social networks. Through his official Instagram account, the Cinescape presenter He stressed that all he did was exercise his right to freedom of expression.

What happened? After the driver openly indicated his support for the presidential candidate Hernando de Soto, a netizen complained that he was not staying out of the campaign for the general election 2021.

“Brunito, one thing is to say who you are going to vote for and another is to campaign for him on your networks. They are still yours and you are free to do so. I will follow you again when the elections are over, ”he wrote.

After reading said comment, Bruno Pinasco He assured that he has no intention of promoting any political campaign and that he is only exercising his right to free opinion.

“Ha ha ha, I am not campaigning, they are not paying me to promote anyone. I only give my opinion as a citizen. It is my right as well as you can do it in your networks, well, me too, “said the entertainer, who confessed to being a vegetarian in December 2020.

Bruno Pinasco gives a Nintendo Switch to a boy from Piura

A few days ago, through a video posted on his Instagram, Bruno Pinasco said that he gave a Nintendo Switch to a boy from Piura, who dreamed of having this artifact.

“He was normal with his family and when they gave him the console, he was shocked. He froze and hardly knew what to do. I didn’t know if it was true or a lie, “he said.

