Bruno Pinasco was approached by the “Amor y Fuego” cameras and asked about the noise inclusive language. In this regard, this issue has generated a great debate on social networks, after Ricardo Morán expressed himself in this way during his speech at the ‘Pride March’. Some have spoken in favor and others against, which side is the presenter of America TV? Find out below.

“Today, when we all paraded, we have given that hope to many people like us (…) Where are the gay people? Where are the lesbians? Where are the bisexuals? The transsexuals?” said Morán, a television producer, during the massive mobilization for the month of pride, which took place on Saturday, July 1.

What did Bruno Pinasco say about inclusive language?

Bruno Pinasco ruled on the controversy regarding the exclusive language for the cameras of the show of shows of Willax Television and made it very clear that he did not agree with the ‘distortion’ of the language.

“I am very traditional in those things and the Spanish language is one of the richest in the world, so I am educated in the old school and I always maintain or try to use the language in the most correct way, right?”, pointed out the son of ‘Rulito’ Pinasco.

And not only that, but Bruno made it clear that he respects people who feel more comfortable using inclusive language, but that he is not going to change the way he expresses himself.

“If there is someone who feels comfortable saying ‘them’ or ‘welcome’, cool, but I don’t feel comfortable because I don’t know, I am educated in a different way… and I have always respected, my mother is Spanish, with that you I say everything”accepted the presenter of “Cinescape”.

Why was Bruno Pinasco afraid to reveal his sexual orientation?

The presenter was on the Youtube channel of“Henry spencer’s room”, and told the details behind the revelation of his sexual orientation on his birthday. “I had the cake made as an inside joke on us (of my friends). When I’m about to upload the cake, I say: ‘I’m going to take a picture with her’. I take the picture and say: ‘Fuck it*** ‘ and I uploaded it.”

“I have never lived hiding or pretending nothing. The issue was, one, the relationship with the channel and, two, the commercial relationship I had. I was the image of many brands. And I said: ‘Wow, suddenly, they are not going to want me to do commercials for something or to advertise this,'” Pinasco confessed.

Why did Bruno Pinasco decide to be a vegetarian?

Bruno Pinasco He admitted that he has a very close and sensitive relationship with animals. Let us remember that she raised her voice in defense of the birds that inhabited the Peruvian sea where Repsol spilled oil, affecting their habitats and the loss of many of their lives.

