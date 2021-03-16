Bruno Pinasco had a tender gesture with a little boy from Piura who dreamed of having a Nintendo Switch. The host of América Televisión told via Instagram how he learned about Pedrito’s story, who even built a replica of the console with cardboard.

The TEC presenter commented that the child’s mother regretted not being able to buy the device due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“As is logical, in times of pandemic the budget is not enough to buy one, but whenever he went to the mall he stayed glued to the window watching the console. Every time we talked about the console at TEC, he was happy, “he said on Instagram.

Bruno Pinasco assured that the words of the lady and the child’s ability moved him, so he decided to organize a surprise for him with a well-known technology brand. “His mother sent me a photo on Instagram and she put me some photos. My little heart was squeezed “, he expressed on social networks.

Then, the influencer showed an emotional video in which you can see the child receive his long-awaited Nintendo switch from the hands of a store representative.

“There we are seeing the images. He was normal with his family and when they gave him the console, he was shocked. He froze and hardly knew what to do. I did not know if it was true or a lie, “said the presenter.

Bruno Pinasco finalized his publication in Instagram with a tip for his little fan: “You know, there you have your console. Do not spend 10 hours playing, combine it with your studies and with spending time with your family and that the console is a moment of entertainment for you ”.

Bruno Pinasco, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.