Bruno Pinasco has already been on the screens of América TV for more than 20 years, with iconic programs such as 'Cinescape' and 'Tec'. The latter drives him accompanied by his sister Chiara. Recently, he was invited to the journalist's talk show Veronica Linares and told details of his beginnings on television and, precisely, about the occasion in which he experienced a tense moment with the presenter Laura Bozzo, who was also part of Channel 4.

What did Bruno Pinasco say about Laura Bozzo?

The son of 'Rulito' Pinasco said that he experienced a tense moment with the famous host Laura Bozzo, when he was just starting out in the world of television. This passage in his life happened after he was called by América TV to work as a reporter on a program that never saw the light of day. Previously, he worked at Channel 13.

“They had me in the freezer and I recorded and recorded, at that time Laura was at her peak and I was an ephemeral little star.”, expressed the TV figure. However, on one occasion, Laura's production contacted him to be part of a sequence of her popular show, but he was not very convinced.

“They told me that the program was going to be 'chicken vs. barbecue', they wanted me to be a panelist. I said no because it wasn't going to be of much use, I don't know much, I acted crazy. The next week they called me and told me They said: 'Bruno, they want you to go because it will be Halloween vs. Creole music, come so you can choose your costume.' I responded: 'I can't go because I don't celebrate any, I feel uncomfortable, it's not my thing.'”he related.

What awkward moment did Bruno Pinasco have with Laura Bozzo?

After evading the two invitations to the television space 'Laura in America', the remembered producer William Guille He called Bruno Pinasco to ask him again to come as a panelist. However, from one moment to the next the host Laura Bozzo herself took the phone from him and addressed him who was still a young reporter.

“They snatched the phone from him and I heard: 'Hello? As? Everyone has to come to my show because you have to. And if you don't want to, then you can go to hell, damn. And boom, he hung up on me! Fuck me Laura Bozzo. Still, I didn't go (to her program). She yelled at me on the phone horribly, she must have said: 'I am the biggest star and this dwarf who doesn't want to go on the program'“he explained with a laugh.

How old is Bruno Pinasco?

The remembered host of 'Cinescape', Bruno Pinascowas born on December 1, 1974, so in a few months he will turn 50 years old.

How tall is Bruno Pinasco?

The height of Bruno Pinasco It has been the subject of speculation by many, however, the driver has kept this personal detail with a certain degree of mystery. Although public photographs present Bruno with harmonious proportions, making it difficult to accurately estimate his height, It is believed to be around 1.70 meters. This information, however, has not received official confirmation either from Bruno himself or from his work team.

