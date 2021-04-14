Bruno Pinasco celebrates because his parents will receive the COVID-19 vaccine very soon. Through social networks, he communicated that his relatives are already in the program and invited users to corroborate the status of their relatives.

The television host, who recently revealed that he does not see Luis Angel ‘Rulito’ Pinasco More than a year ago due to the pandemic, he published an image on Instagram with which he expressed his emotion that his parents will be more protected against the coronavirus.

“My parents are already on the vaccination list and they already have a date . You can see in this list the date and the place. It is only for older adults for now, “he wrote, linking to the platform I put my shoulder for Peru.

Recently, the figure of América Televisión responded to users who questioned him for commenting on politics. Bruno Pinasco made it clear that his intention is not to campaign for any candidate. “They are not paying me to promote anyone, I only give my opinion as a citizen. It is my right ”, he stressed.

Bruno Pinasco reveals that he has not seen his father for more than a year

Bruno Pinasco He regretted that the pandemic has alienated him from his family, especially his father. Through a post on Instagram, he assured that he has not seen his relative for several months. However, he highlighted the importance of technological advances to maintain contact.

“I haven’t seen my dad for more than a year. Still, he records the voice-overs for the show at his home and we spoke on Zoom. Thanks to technology, we have been able to continue working for you, “he wrote on the social network as a caption of a photograph in which he appears next to ‘Rulito’ Pinasco and his sister Chiara.

Message from Bruno Pinasco. Photo: capture / Instagram

