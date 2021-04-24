On April 24, Bruno Pinasco shared with his followers on Instagram, the news about the vaccination of his mother, the Spanish zarzuela singer, Barbara Conde.

In that sense, the Cinescape host highlighted the speed and competence of the vaccination process he attended.

“They vaccinated my mother. We live in Surco. The place was by the municipality. It was to the touch and very efficient. He did not get out of the car and in total the queue was 15 minutes. We go in and out super fast ”, explained Bruno Pinasco in his Instagram story.

As it is recalled, ten days ago, the figure of América TV announced that he had registered his parents, both over 80 years old, in the virtual register of the I put my shoulder for Peru campaign of the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

His father, the remembered television host Luis Ángel Pinasco received the first dose of the vaccine on April 18, at the National Sports Village (Videna).

On the other hand, in the second part of the publication, Bruno Pinasco expresses his desire for the vaccination process to remain agile.

“Hopefully they continue at this rate and above all the vaccine reaches all of Peru quickly,” said the 46-year-old driver.

Finally, he also emphasized that within the country there is disorganization to vaccinate the population against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I know there are many cities where vaccination has not started yet,” said the son of ‘Rulito’ Pinasco.

24.4.2021 | Bruno Pinasco’s post about his mother’s vaccination. Photo: capture Bruno Pinasco / Instagram

