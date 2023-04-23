Bruno Pinasco is one of the most beloved characters on Peruvian television and has one of the longest running programs on open signal. Thus, the charismatic conductor of moviescape He has always been one of the figures the public wants to know more about. For this reason, in one of the few times that the presenter is in the interviewee’s seat, the YouTube channel “Henry Spencer’s room” managed to speak with Pinasco for more than an hour. He revealed what it was like to make his sexual orientation and the fears behind this decision.

Why didn’t Bruno Pinasco want to reveal his sexual orientation?

In a chat with Luis Carlos Burneo, from the YouTube channel “Henry spencer’s room”, Bruno Pinasco He told how he revealed his sexual orientation, just on his birthday. The Cinescape driver had ordered a rainbow-colored cake to be made. “I had the cake made as an inside joke on us (of my friends). When I’m about to raise the cake, I say: ‘I’m going to take a picture with it.’ I take the photo and say: ‘Fuck it***’ and upload it.”

However, before that act, the presenter had doubts about whether to reveal this detail of his life. “I have never lived hiding or pretending anything. The issue was, one, the relationship with the channel and, two, the business relationship I had. I was the image of many brands. And He was like, ‘Whoa, all of a sudden, they’re not going to want me to do commercials for something or to advertise this.'”

How Bruno Pinasco decided to reveal his sexual orientation?

Bruno Pinasco also recounted that two people made him feel safe before revealing his sexual orientation. “It gave me a lot of security. Bruno Ascenzo is my ‘brother’ and I am also a friend of Ricardo Morán. They did it at the time. They told me: ‘You have your job, people love you for who you are, for your work. There won’t be any problems, don’t worry.”

Bruno Pinasco revealed his sexual orientation in 2016. Photo: Capture/Bruno Pinasco/Instagram

How old is Bruno Pinasco?

The outstanding driver was born on December 1, 1974, in Lima, so he is currently 48 years old. His age arouses curiosity among people because of his remarkable youth.

How tall is Bruno Pinasco from Cinescape?

According to the portal cuanto.biz, the figure of América TV would have a height of 1.70 meters.

Bruno Pinasco on Instagram

Currently, the prominent artist has more than 930,000 followers on Instagram, a platform where he shares various snapshots about his work and more details about his public life. You can find it as brunopinasco.

Bruno Pinasco on Instagram. Photo: capture

