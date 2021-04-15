Bruno Pinasco continues to use his social networks to spread social cases that require the attention of his millions of followers. The Cinescape host shared the story of a professor affected with cervical osteoarthritis and various complications.

The actor also wrote a text telling the case of Hugo jolly, a teacher who needs financial support to pay for a delicate operation. As indicated in Instagram, the affected person needs to collect 100,000 soles to be able to access the surgery that would help him improve his condition.

“Hugo is a teacher and suffers from a complicated cervical osteoarthritis with neurological complications and difficulty moving. He must have surgery again, he does not have a fixed salary and he has a family. You have to reach the goal, let’s help Hugo “ , he expressed.

In an effort to help the collection reach more people, Bruno Pinasco shared details of the collection and account numbers for those users who wish to contribute to the cause.

Bruno Pinasco reveals with emotion that his parents will be vaccinated

Through social networks, the host of América Televisión reported that his parents have already been placed on the vaccination registry for older adults. Bruno Pinasco celebrated that his parents are going to receive the vaccine.

In your account Instagram He shared the state portal with which the registry can be verified and invited his followers to verify if their relatives are registered or programmed.

“My parents are already on the vaccination list and they already have a date. You can see in this list the time and place. It’s only for seniors for now, ”he wrote.

