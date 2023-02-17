The widow of indigenist Bruno Pereira, Beatriz Matos, was appointed to the position of Director of Territorial Protection and Isolated Indigenous Peoples and Recent Contact of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples. The nomination was published in the Official Diary of the Union from Tuesday (14.Feb.2023). Here’s the full of the ordinance (185 KB).

In a post on twitterBeatriz said she accepted “the challenge with hope, joy and longing”.

Beatriz Matos is anthropologist, indigenist and professor from the Institute of Philosophy and Human Sciences and the Graduate Program in Anthropology at the Federal University of Pará. She works with indigenous peoples in institutions such as the Museum of the Indian-Unesco and the IPO (Observatory of Human Rights of Isolated and Newly Contacted Indigenous Peoples).

CASE BRUNO AND DOM

Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips were tortured and murdered in June last year during an expedition in the Javari Valley, in the state of Amazonas. The region is known for the presence of illegal hunting and fishing, in addition to drug trafficking.