One Sunday I sat down to think about my week and discovered that I didn’t remember anything. Amnesia is worrying when you have hangover, but much more when you don’t have it. If I behaved well, where is my memory? I wondered. And then: Who am I with … talking? The days had not vanished, but they looked so much that they were indistinguishable, as the money of happiness when you have neither of the two: everything is smoke. So there was no Monday or Tuesday or Wednesday, but an accumulation of working hours and mobile, only that, a sack of hours with which an accounting sheet could be filled, perhaps an agenda, but not a week, much less a biography.

Time flies when you let yourself take, and this is the drama of adult life: it is not that time flees, it is that we flee from it, in a desperate race that leaves us in the place where we were, asking us what we have done the last hour, the last month, the last decade.

Twenty years after graduating, David Foster Wallace gave a graduation speech at the University of Kenyon in which he explained how easy it is to release the reins of your freedom and end up hating humanity when, at the exit of work, you take the car and you end up in a terrible jam and before returning home you still have to go through the supermarket because you have the fridge empty and, short Surely detestable that is believed superior to you, it sneaks into your path and delays you a couple more minutes. The difficult thing at that time, says Foster Wallace, is to imagine the remote possibility that this car may, only perhaps, is driven by a worried and nervous father who wants to reach the hospital as soon as possible.

In that perhaps true freedom is enclosed, which is to decide how and what you think, where to pay attention, time. “The alternative is unconsciousness, default configuration, rats career, the constant and insistent feeling of having had and lost something infinite.”

That perhaps is a fragile comfort, like the light of the last candle in a birthday cake. But that light is so beautiful …