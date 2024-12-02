Bruno Pardo Porto with his work ‘The rumor of the ashes’ he has been the winner of the XXXI prize of Poetry Cáceres World Heritage Siteendowed with 6,000 euros and the publication of the work. The jury’s decision was announced in an event that was attended by Mayor Rafa Mateos and members of the jury.

«’The rumor of ashes‘ is a mature book, where a perfect adaptation is achieved between intensity and image, between emotion and style. It deals with the usual themes but with a voice with personality,” the jury assessed the award-winning work.

Mateos has highlighted that “it is a reference event and that year after year it has a greater projection. Proof of this is that a total of 821 works from the United States, Latin America and all of Spain have been presented. “The quality comes from the hand of a very demanding jury,” the mayor stressed, “scrupulous, meticulous, detail-oriented and with great intuition, like the one led in this edition by one of the best voices in Spanish literature such as Luis Alberto from Cuenca, National Prize for Literature, who was unable to attend and to whom I wish a speedy recovery.

«He is accompanied by no less notable feathers, of course, with Diego Doncel, Adonáis and Loewe Poetry Prize winner, as vocalists; Irene Sánchez CarrónAdonais prize; Pilar Galán, coordinator of the José María Valverde Literary Classroom and author of numerous books; Teófilo González Porrasprofessor of Literature, as member and secretary of the jury; and the Councilor for Culture Jorge Suarezwith voice but without vote,” he detailed.









Bruno Pardo Porto He was born in O Grove in 1992. He has a degree in Humanities and Audiovisual Communication, and a master’s degree in Journalism and Digital Communication. He received the San Isidoro de Seville Prize for Research Initiation for his work on the relationship between television series and literature. For eight years he has worked as an editor for the culture section of the newspaper ABC, where he is responsible for the literature area and produces reports, chronicles and interviews. He is also a columnist for the same newspaper. In 2023 he was a finalist for the Adonáis award, and his poems have appeared in magazines such as ‘Piedra de Molino’.