The Brazilian playmaker is one of the protagonists of the great moment of Andrea Giani’s team, second

Gianluca Pasini

Modena, 4 days from the end of the regular season, has everything to play for a royal placement, second or third. It was not expected. And even less could it be imagined after Giani’s team screwed up at the start of the season. And instead…

Bruno, Modena is going very well, what do you think?

“As I said at the beginning of the year, I think the best thing was not to think too much about the future and not to create high expectations. Trying to improve every day, with the young people we have in the team. And today, I think, see also our team strength”.

Compared to the past there seems to be a difference in attitude. It is true?

“That’s a bit like playing every game as if you were in a final. In other years perhaps the mentality wasn’t always the right one. This year things are a little different and you can always see the team. As in quarter-final of the Italian Cup, at home against Trento or against Perugia. The team is there”.

Difficult to come to terms with so many direct clashes, but Modena has the possibility of finishing second in the regular season…

“It would be wonderful to do so. But third place would also be a great result. Few imagined it at the beginning of the season. In the last 4 days we aim for the maximum. The more times we manage to play at PalaPanini in the playoffs, the better it is for us. Our team manages to charge a lot playing at home”.

A heterogeneous group, “old” champions, emerging youngsters. How was the winning mix created in the team?

“It’s very nice to be part of this team. The youngsters have that energy of wanting to grow. And we more experts try to give them support on a daily basis. We have good chemistry outside too. Then you can see even from the outside that we are a very united. And this is not taken for granted. We have to keep it close because in a group it is a very important value”.

It has a long history of seasons in Modena. Is it always so beautiful and so complicated to play here?

"After a while, also thanks to the experience, I try more and more to take the positive side. So keep the compliments they give you on the street. The people who always follow you and cheer you on even if sometimes something is wrong ".

There seems to be less criticism than in the past.

“I think people understand how much we give. What the feeling is and they support us. Even in defeats they have always applauded us. I think they appreciate that we are a team that always fights.”

Perugia aside, there is a lot of balance among the others, why?

“I think it’s just the difficulty of the Superlega. It’s really nice. Every weekend you either concentrate and are ready to give everything, otherwise you risk it. Perugia can count on a very large group of champions who manage to keep a high level at all times”.

Will Perugia win in the end?

“They’re the big favourites. Trento can also grow and Piacenza will finish well. Modena? I still don’t want to make predictions about us (he laughs referring to the proverbial superstition, ed.). In recent years we made many proclamations and things went wrong So let’s enjoy the moment and try to get as far forward as possible.”

"No. Right now I'm trying to enjoy everything about this experience. I know it's the last seasons, but for me it's like it's the first."

Do you ever think about the future after playing volleyball. Will he coach?

“I haven’t really thought about it yet. I know that I will stay in the world of volleyball, because this is my life and my passion. Considering the fact that the coaching career is even more complicated than that of a player.”

There is a possibility that this will be the last season that she and Ngapeth play together. What connection is there with Earvin?

“Two brothers. From the first day we met almost 10 years ago. The feeling that exists on and off the pitch was there immediately. We meet with our eyes closed. It’s very nice to have someone with whom you have this bond I don’t know how long it will last, but let’s try to enjoy it for a long time. For us and for the fans.”

The other evening with Siena he even lifted the ball for her.

“We do it often. I always expect him to give me the ball back to get me crushed…”. And Modena has fun.