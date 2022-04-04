Silk Sonic, the joint R&B project of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, won the Grammy for Song of the Year on Sunday with the single Leave The Door Open † The duo defeated singers Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo in the prestigious category. The latter did win in the Best New Artist category.

Other nominees in the category were Lil Nas X (Call me by your name), Justin Bieber (Peaches), and Ed Sheeran (Bad Habits).

Bruno Mars, who already has 11 Grammys to his name, shares this new award with the song’s co-writers. Silk Sonic had previously won two other R&B awards at the pre-Grammy award show.

Three Grammys for Foo Fighters

The rock band Foo Fighters won, a week after the sudden death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins, in three categories: Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance.

The most important music prizes in the world were finally awarded to a full house after two years. This was impossible in the past two editions due to the corona measures. See also The Ministry of Finance revealed the formula for calculating the new pension

Actually, the Grammys were supposed to be awarded in January, but the show was moved due to the corona pandemic. A different location was also chosen: the MGM Grand in Las Vegas instead of Los Angeles. Talk show host and comedian Trevor Noah hosted the award ceremony.

Notable award Louis CK

Notable was the Grammy win of American comedian Louis CK, who came under fire in 2017 for sexual misconduct. It won in the Best Comedy Album category. Many people quickly concluded on social media that the so-called ‘cancel culture’ apparently does not exist at all.