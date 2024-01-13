













Bruno Mars shows his otaku side and his taste for Jujutsu Kaisen | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









This is what can be seen in a photo he shared a few days ago on his Instagram account. On January 10, 2024, she published a message on this social network simply saying 'Tokyo!' and a bizarre photograph.

In the image he can be seen wearing a Pikachu hat from Pokémon, dark white glasses and holding a Hello Kitty stuffed animal. He also wears a t-shirt with the slogan 'I love Japon' and a volume of the manga Jujutsu Kaisen.

We recommend: Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash confirms the arrival of Yuta among its fighters.

This is not just any random volume but volume #25, which is the most recent and went on sale only on January 4, 2024. It still does not have a publication date for America and Europe.

Fountain: Shueisha.

The most recent volume of Jujutsu Kaisen in English it is #21 and #22 will be available until April 2024. In Latin America Panini takes the lead, since #23 can now be purchased.

VIZ Media, upon noticing that Bruno Mars was carrying volume 25, shared a message that reads 'great taste in manga'. As it was expected the publication It didn't take long for Mars to go viral on Instagram, where it has more than 2 million 300 thousand likes.

It should be noted that the manga Jujutsu Kaisen, currently, is in its final stretch. Gege Akutami, its creator, has long implied that he wants to end the story in 2024.

Fountain: Instagram.

That is something that he also commented in 2023 but it seems that now he is serious. Especially because of the series of events that are taking place in the series. But to be completely sure, it is best to stay as attentive as possible.

Apart from Jujutsu Kaisen We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)