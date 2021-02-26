On February 26, Bruno Mars announced on Twitter his return to music with a new band made up of the American rapper. Anderson .Paak.

The Hawaiian singer also confirmed the release of a full-length album, whose tentative title would be An Evening With Silk Sonic, in addition to the premiere of his first single at the beginning of March.

“We locked ourselves in and made an album. The band is called Silk sonic. The first song will be released next Friday, March 5, “wrote the creator of “Doo-Wops & Holligans”.

The promotional image also announces the collaboration of the bassist and funk singer. Williams ‘Bootsy’ Collins, famous for his collaborations with Kali Uchis, James Brown, Parliament Y Funkadelic.

This would be the Hawaiian singer’s first project after five years of the release of 24K Magicin November 2016. With that record, Mars took home seven Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album.

While Anderson’s last .Paak record was Fortune in 2019, which debuted at number four on the Billboard 200, and features special collaborations from André 3000, Smokey Robinson, Lalah Hathaway, Jazmine Sullivan, Sonyae Elise Y Brandy.

Finally, rumors about a collaboration between the two singers rang out strongly in 2017, when the singer of “The lazy song” appeared to perform the opening act of the 24K Magic World Tour in his time in Europe.

26.2.2021 | Post from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announcing their new album. Photo: Capture Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak / Twitter / Instagram

