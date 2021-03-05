The wait is over! “Leave the door open” has already been released, the first song from the album An evening with Silk Sonic, a record project by pop star Bruno Mars alongside the singer. Anderson Paak.

The artists propose a journey through time with melodies soul, R&B and pop, which are fused with a retro style. The song was composed by Silk Sonic themselves together with Brody Brown, and produced by Bruno and D’Mile.

The video clip of the hit is now available on the platform Youtube and it is carried out by the vocalists, who, surrounded by a band, dress and sound like the old groups of the 70s.

Within hours of the launch of the new Bruno Mars, the clip already has almost three million reproductions and is increasing; In addition, there are flattering comments from his excited fans.

“Iconic, I guess now everyone is going to leave their doors open”, “Imagine how many people are listening to this right now!” “This is what you get when the best musicians get together! Masterpiece! ”Were some comments from the fans.

Even the winner of two Grammy Awards, Tony Succar, was encouraged to leave his impressions on the recent hit. “Woof! Why is everything that Bruno Mars throws is pure gold? Total musical excellence, this sounds like a timeless hit to me! (sic) ”, wrote the also jury of I am.

