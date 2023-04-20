The American singer Bruno Mars would come to Peru this 2023 on his tour of Latin America called “Bruno Mars Tour 2023”, according to the information published by the page Peru Concerts through their social networks.

In this publication, it is detailed that the 37-year-old artist would be performing at the National Stadium to the delight of his thousands of Peruvian fans, who have been waiting for the arrival of the American since his last performance in the capital, in November 2017.

The followers of Bruno Mars They did not take long to bombard the networks and show surprise after the apparent arrival of Mars in the capital in the coming months, after making his presence known at the Monumental stadium in Chile for September 6 of this year.

YOU CAN SEE: Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish together in a campaign for music education

Followers of Peru Concerts were surprised by the announcement. Photo: Instagram / Peru Concerts

“Bruno Mars confirmed his concert in Chile, stating that he will come to Peru. I’m already selling my kidney,” writes a fan on Twitter.

Likewise, another fan was excited to find out through the networks that Bruno Mars would appear at the Monumental Stadium; however, she was disappointed to realize that the image detailed the arrival of the Hawaiian in Chile.

When would Bruno Mars appear in Lima?

Although the arrival of the North American singer in Peru is still uncertain, if this news is confirmed, it is very likely that it will take place between the last months of 2023, since the Hawaiian concert in Chile will take place on this date.

#Bruno #Mars #Lima #Singer #Peru #tour #Latin #America