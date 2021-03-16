Music, fashion and rum. It could well be an advertising slogan, but these are the three markets in which Bruno Mars now operates. The one who is considered one of the kings of pop of the 21st century that after ten years continues to fill in each of his concerts has decided to broaden his gaze beyond the music industry and enter other businesses where he can exploit his unique personality and, above all, their freedom. If last November he surprised his followers with the launch of his own brand of high-end rum baptized SelvaRey and distilled in the jungles of Latin America, now it is his foray into fashion that has aroused the interest of many of his admirers. At 35 years old and under the alter ego by Ricky Regal, this versatile artist has decided to launch himself into design at the hands of one of the most established firms on the current scene, Lacoste, with whom he has signed a collaboration inspired “by the passion for life where the style and enigmatic personality of Bruno are combined Mars with the iconic Lacoste sportsmanship ”, according to the French brand’s statement.

“I am very fortunate to have received requests for collaborations in the past, but they always came with marked guidelines. Lacoste has been the first and only brand that has told me: ‘Bruno, you can do whatever you want’. The respect for such creative freedom coming from a long-established fashion house was an honor ”, says the musician in the same text. That autonomy and independence of which he makes the flag has been a constant objective throughout his life.

Born into a large and humble family, Bruno, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernández, began his professional career with just four years imitating Elvis Presley, even appearing with only six years in Honeymoon for three (1992), Andrew Bergman’s film starring Nicolas Cage, James Caan and Sarah Jessica Parker. Son of Pete Hernández, a Latin percussionist of Puerto Rican origin from Brooklyn known as Dr. Doo-Wop, and Bernadette Hernández, a Filipino vocalist, Bruno Mars and his brothers performed entertaining tourists at hotels in their native Hawaii, with shows at the who also imitated his idolized Michael Jackson. “It was like a rock school for me,” he declared in a 2016 interview on the CBS show. 60 minutes the one who was a self-taught child who learned to play the piano, guitar, bass and percussion by himself.

Marked by the divorce of his parents at only 12 years old, he and his brother stayed with their father and went through many difficulties, even living in a van and on the roof of a building. Until his father found work at the Paradise Park bird zoo and they moved there. “We didn’t have a bathroom at first so we had to cross the park to find one in the middle of the night,” Mars recalled wistfully on the same show. After finishing school, he decided to continue his musical career in Los Angeles where, after several rejections from the industry, he began to produce songs for other artists.

It wasn’t until 2010 that he released his debut album. Doo-Wops & Hooligans, with which he sold more than six million copies. He was nominated for seven Grammys at the 53rd edition of the awards (2011), taking home the award in the category Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for Just the way you Are. Much of his overwhelming success comes, in addition to his compositions, from his charisma on stage. Often compared to Prince and Michael Jackson, on stage he exhibits acting skills that few R&B stars can hope to surpass. “Something happens when Bruno performs live or on a television set”, declared his manager Brandon Creed to Billboard as a result of the success of Unorthodox Jukebox (2012), his second album that exceeded four million albums worldwide.

Uptown funk, a work by producer and DJ Mark Ronson on which Mars serves as a guest vocalist, was the single best-selling of 2015 and at the 2016 Grammys won the awards in the category of song of the year and best duet. With only three studio albums and a total of seven of these music awards, Bruno Mars has written songs for a dozen artists such as Adele, Flo Rida, or Sugababes, among others. “You can do whatever you want with your voice, pull off a wonderful vocal performance while playing drums or bass, or hitting a crazy beat. I know that he is going to become the most, most, greatest artist in the world, “said Adele when the Hawaiian signed one of the songs by 25, the third studio album by the British of 2015. She has performed twice at the SuperBowl, has performed in the middle of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show and her latest performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards did not leave anyone indifferent.

His meteoric rise did not separate him from his origins or his family. His older brother, Eric E-Panda Hernández, is a drummer for his group, the Hooligans, but he is not the only one who continues in his footsteps in music. His four sisters, Presley, Jaime, Tiara and Tahiti, joined together without much success to form a band, The Lylas. During this time, he has also shown his more activist side, supporting various causes such as when in 2017 he decided to donate a million dollars to help those affected by the water crisis in the town of Flint (Michigan), which suffers from lead contamination that it has affected the entire network of pipes and makes its almost 100,000 residents have to drink and wash with bottled water.

Parallel to all his achievements, Bruno Mars began a relationship eleven years ago with the American model and actress Jessica Caban, whose courtship he has always kept away from the spotlight. According to Mars biographer Emily Herbert, the couple met by chance when the lead singer of The lazy song He saw her at a restaurant in 2011 in New York and decided to introduce himself. A year later they moved in together and currently have a residence in Hollywood Hills, where they live with their dog, a Rottweiler named Geronimo. With them he shares every success, now also those achieved in fashion and alcoholic beverages.