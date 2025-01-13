Bruno Lobo, Brazilian Olympic kitesurfing athlete, rescued a girl in the sea this Friday when he was sailing his kite in the waters of San Luis, his hometown. The two-time Pan American champion of the modality and orthopedic doctor had gone out to test a new support for his video camera, so was able to immortalize the rescue on video.

On a cloudy day and with wind conditions that “weren’t the best,” the Olympic sailor heard cries for help shortly after getting into the water, and saw a girl who was drowning, trying to fight against the current. “It was already quite deep, the tide had changed and was dragging it out to sea,” he says on his social networks. I quickly approached her with the kite, tried to calm her down and asked her to get on my back. She was very tired and without strength.».

The girl got on the athlete’s horse, who He swam it to the shore, holding on to the board and with the help of the kite.. On the beach, the lifeguards performed first aid successfully, and the girl was able to recover.

In the publication that accompanies the video of the rescue, Bruno Lobo describes «the day God used him as an instrument to save this young woman», and remember that the sea can be dangerous: «Be alert, because the currents in some places tend to be very strong.»









Lobo, during last summer’s Games in Marseille



SAILING ENERGY





«Thank you for all the messages, but I just did what I had to do, I was in the right place at the right time.», adds Bruno Lobo, who was seventh in the Paris 2024 Games, in the debut of kitesurfing in the Olympic program, and who is also a doctor.