Another boost for the economy. Bruno Le Maire announced Monday, October 19 that 20 billion euros would be devoted to strengthening companies’ own funds, via equity loans distributed in particular by banks, but to which the State will provide its guarantee.

“We have, and I have personally heard the criticisms of a number of economists who said that these equity loans were insufficient, the replenishment of equity had to be stronger. And so we have now set as an ambition 20 billion euros in outstanding participatory loans for the reconstitution of companies’ equity “, the minister said at a press conference.

The recovery plan of 100 billion euros must include a component of 40 billion dedicated to industry, including 20 billion spread over two years of reduction in production taxes, which weigh on the competitiveness of French industrial products.