Bruno González, central defender of Leganés (31 years old) was seriously injured yesterday, Sunday, in the rout of Burgos (4-0) against the pepineros. Afflicted for some weeks now with knee problems, the player has just broken in El Plantío. Under normal conditions, the canary will have a difficult time playing again for the remainder of the course. The club is already probing the market urgently to find an immediate replacement to cover its vacancy in the winter market. This scenario would necessarily imply the removal of his file, which would be occupied by his replacement.

Leganés has not made public information about Bruno’s injury, replaced at the break by Nafti in what was intended to be a change motivated by sporting and performance reasons, not by a physical issue. The center-back failed in Burgos’s 1-0 draw and did not have a good performance during the 45 minutes. The problems in the articulation could have taken their toll on his performance. Be that as it may, As AS has learned, it would be a meniscus problem that would force him to undergo surgery.

Bruno’s case is delicate because the player ends his contract at the end of the season. Removing his file could imply his early farewell to Leganés, in which he had become a regular piece. To date, he had played 1,393 minutes spread over 19 games, all in the League. With Sergio González he formed a regular couple in Nafti’s plans.

His is the second major knee injury suffered by a Leganés player so far this season after the loss of Fede Vico, affected by a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The Cordovan fell in November and underwent surgery in December. He also has few options to play the rest of the course. In his case, the club is waiting for the market to keep his file or cancel it, as Nafti confirmed at a press conference. Under normal conditions, if a market opportunity arises, “which there will be”, the coach clarified, Leganés will reveal it to give entry to a reinforcement in its place.

The problems in the axis of the Leganés defense are beginning to become chronic, with recurring injuries and absences. With Bruno’s injury, Nafti has only three healthy central defenders: Tarín, Omeruo and Sergio. The latter has had discomfort in recent games and has not been fully. The Nigerian, in addition, has been absent from the first games of the year to play the Africa Cup. Already eliminated Nigeria, will return to the blue and white discipline.