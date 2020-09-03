Real Valladolid continued this Thursday with the round of presentations of their summer signings with Bruno Gonzalez, already adapted to the group after its positive for COVID. The center-back is already working with the rest of his teammates, although reinforcing his set-up with specific tasks, as he revealed, after having received many “displays of affection” within the club in that time that could not be with the team.

“I didn’t even know I had it; I didn’t have any symptoms. I was impatient, because one of the premises I wanted was to join training from day one. I did the job they sent me and I am very grateful to the coaching staff and to Miguel Ángel Gómez. They called me a lot, “said the central in his telematic appearance before the media.

In some way, that served to confirm the feeling he had initially that Valladolid seeks to “give importance to the footballer”, one of the things that most attracted him, like what is “a family club wanting to grow.” “I opted for Rela Valladolid because of the interest they put in me from the first moment. I had met people who knew Valladolid, they spoke to me wonders about the club and they proved it to me with facts: they are growing, little by little, “Bruno stressed.

The defender does not consider that he will come to replace Kiko OlivasInstead, he thinks he could have played with him and encouraged him. “I wish we could both play. He is a high-level defender and he is going to do it again. I have come to contribute my experience and my attitude; for the people who bet on me, I give my life. I am not the one to discover myself, but I can secure work and that I’ll leave my skin for the shirt; you will never hear anyone say that Bruno has not sweated, “continued the Canarian center-back, who hopes to reach the start of the league.

Another important factor in deciding, he said, was Segio González, of whom he has “good references as a person” and whom he demonstrated to know as a technician. On his style, he did not show a clear opinion about who will be “more comfortable” with him will be the defenders, although he did launch an interesting alert: “Defending later is not a question of the defenders, but of the whole team. If we defend with the forward line, we must press the ball; otherwise, not even the fastest defender in the world will have anything to do. “

To Bruno, as he commented, He likes to “defend away from the area”, not to be attacked “and to be attacking all the time”, although he does not mind “to be defending near the area”. “If the coach raises that, we will get to it. It is a question that the rest of the team influences a lot; if not, you cannot pull the team forward,” he said.