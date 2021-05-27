Bruno Guimaraes, one of the most important talents of Brazil, has been within reach of half Europe after a very difficult season in the Lyon. The midfielder has collided head-on with his coach, Rudi Garcia, which has not had him for much of the year. In fact, now that the coach has left the team attacking Juninho, sports director, Guimaraes has taken advantage of social networks to criticize the lack of “coherence” in French. Everything that has happened in recent days has caused Lyon, who have been in the top ranked for most of the year, has been left out of the Champions positions (4th).

The continent’s greats want to fish in troubled rivers and Bruno is one of the most attractive players on the market. The Borussia Dortmund he has been the first to approach his environment. As it progressed TNT Sports, the german set he is willing to pay 30 million euros for it. However, it is not the only club interested: the Barcelona it still has it on the list of futuribles.

Although last year he earned a place in the eleven as soon as he arrived, this season he has mixed starts with substitutions. In total, in Ligue 1, has played only 51% of the minutes. However, their performance has always been very positive. Of the matches that he has started as a starter (21), the team has only lost two. He has helped with three goals and one assist. This has to be added 1,290 passes completed with a 90% correct, being the best of the squad in this statistic, in addition to 142 robberies.

The situation could be resolved in the next few weeks. Juninho he wants him to stay, but the team’s financial problems could be definitive. Bruno has an important summer ahead of him, with the Olympic Games on the near horizon and the possibility of changing teams.