Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Bruno Fernandez, the Manchester United player, joined the “clique” of “superstars” who shone with the “Red Devils” throughout his history, after he was chosen for the second year in a row the club’s player of the year, to follow in the footsteps of the wonderful “United” stars. They include fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo and Dutch countryman Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Bruno became the fifth player in the club’s history to win this award two years in a row, after Ronaldo, Nistelrooy, David De Gea and Roy Keane won it.

In the club’s referendum, with the participation of his fans, Fernandes won 63% of the votes polled, while Luke Shaw won second place with 21%, and Uruguayan Edinson Cavani came in third with 6%.

Last year, Bruno Fernandez won the “Player of the Year” title, ahead of Frenchman Anthony Martial, who came second, despite the fact that the Portuguese star had only a few months passed since his signature to “United”.

It is noteworthy that the only two stars who won this title in Manchester United in their first two seasons with the team are Ruud van Nistelrooy and Bruno Fernandez.

On the other hand, Bruno won another award, “Goal of the Season”, with the goal he scored against Everton last February. Bruno scored 28 goals so far this season, in various competitions, and made 18 assists, achieving an exceptional season at the individual level.

As for the English Premier League, Bruno played 36 games, during which he scored 18 goals, and scored 11 goals.