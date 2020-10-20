Leader on the pitch and now also in the dressing room, Bruno Fernandes has managed, in just nine months, to take over the controls of Manchester United. His coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, also gave him the news at a press conference, where the Portuguese could not hide his surprise and his satisfaction in gaining recognition few can argue for the impact he has had at all levels since arriving at Old Trafford.

Asked who would wear the captain’s armband in the absence of Harry Maguire, who, in addition to going through a terrible time will miss the game against PSG due to injury, the Norwegian broke the news live: “The captain sits next to me, it will be Bruno who captains the team tomorrow. It has arrived and has already made a big impact, as the statistics and all the accolades it is receiving show. “

In fact, Solskjaer wanted to go further in his recognition of his player’s work: “If the equipment has not changed by itself, it has been a spark that has awakened something, and that is why I also hope that we have been the trigger for something in his career. His arrival was a key point for us last season and hopefully that’s just the beginning. “

Bruno, for his part, was astonished and surprised by the appointment of his coach, but at the same time grateful to him: “I honestly did not expect any of this … I found out at the same time as you! This is a tremendous honor and a great achievement for me., the captain is everything, and that means helping and leading along the way. I think I am playing well for the last few months, but I think I still need to improve and do better and I know I can do it. I know my numbers are good, but I’m sure I can still improve on them. “