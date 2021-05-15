Manchester United have done their homework in the Premier ensuring their presence in the next Champions League, in addition to qualifying for the final of the Europa League (Wednesday 26, 9:00 pm). However, in the last hours he has suffered two defeats at Old Trafford that have raised opposing voices to the performance of Red Devils. Roy keane has been one of the most critical and after falling to Liverpool (2-4) commented on the microphones of Sky Sports what “United was out of control they had very poor performance and mentality. “

The crash came just 48 hours after the stumble against Leicester (1-2), having beaten Aston Villa (1-3) on Sunday. Three games in five days that saw Solskjaer rotate to the extreme (ten changes in the eleven) against the Foxes. However, those chosen to face Klopp’s were much more recognizable and this did not prevent the comeback net. “Ole looks a bit shockedIt’s been a tough few days. The performance was not good enough … Liverpool could have scored six or seven goals, “Keane added.

Bruno Fernandes advanced the locals, but the sharp verb of the former Mancunian captain did not escape: “I don’t want to be critical of Fernandes, but he has spent half the game crying on the pitch.” Although he was not the only one in whom he personalized the Irish: “I look at the two midfielders, McTominay is a good player, honestly, they have Fred. Having these two players in United’s midfield, he won’t win any big trophies.. They are in the final of the Europa League, but only because they fell short in the Champions League. Let’s not fool ourselves with that. “

Dean Henderson and Shaw, also named

Although Keane insisted with the Brazilian pivot: “I know Ole is insisting on Fred, but I don’t understand. That they think Fred can lead United to a title is beyond me. (…) He’s lazy. He made a mistake and expected one of his teammates to pull the chestnuts out of the fire. “Luke Shaw and Dean Henderson also had their share of the blame:” Shaw, kid mistakes and the goalkeeper didn’t do well today either.

Manchester United-Liverpool on May 13. BeSoccer Pro

Henderson, which has taken ownership from De Gea, was not fortunate in the eyes of the now commentator: “He was seen very small in goal. That worries me. He has a good mentality, a good temperament, he is good with his feet, but I have seen some goals scored recently where he looked very small. He looked like a dwarf in the room for the night (both from Salah). “

To finish, he launched a comparison with its rivals for the dominance of the city, a City who has already been proclaimed champion of the Premier: “We have praised United in recent months, but this squad falls short of competing with Manchester City for the title. All their flaws have come to light in recent days. I think City are so far from United in terms of squad that it’s even scary. “.