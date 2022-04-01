Bruno Fernandes renews with Manchester United. The 27-year-old Portuguese, author of the double against North Macedonia that gave the CR7 national team the World Cup in Qatar next November, was under contract until 2025 for 47 million pounds (56 million euros), the new agreement includes a option for a further year. Fernandes has scored 49 goals in 117 games in all competitions for United.

“There is still a lot more I want to achieve here, and that goes for the rest of the team and the staff – said Fernandes – More than anything else, we want to give the fans the success they deserve. We have shared great moments, but the best is yet to come. “