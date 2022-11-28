Portugal’s Bruno Fernandez scored in the 54th and 90th + 3 minutes, leading the national team to a valuable victory over its Latin rival.

Fernandez sent a cross to Ronaldo, who rose to it high, but did not touch it, to continue its way into the Uruguay net.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Fernandez hit a penalty kick that he caused, to score the second goal for him and his country.

Portugal’s balance rose to 6 points at the top of Group H, followed by Ghana with 3 points, then Uruguay and South Korea with one point each.