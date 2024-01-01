PL state deputy has 31.4% of voting intentions; Rogério Correia (PT), appears in 2nd place with 21%

Atlas Intel survey released on Sunday (Dec 31, 2023) shows the state deputy Bruno Engler (PL) in the lead in the race for Mayor of Belo Horizonte, with 31.4% of voting intentions. He is followed by the federal deputy Rogério Correia (PT), with 21%, and Mauro Tramonte (Republicans), with 11.6%.

The current mayor of the capital of Minas Gerais, Fuad Noman (PSD), is mentioned by only 5.5% of those interviewed. He took office as City Hall at the beginning of 2022, when Alexandre Kalil (PSD), resigned to contest and lose the election for the government of Minas Gerais.

The research interviewed 800 people from the city of Belo Horizonte using a methodology called Random Digital Recruitment (Atlas RDR). The survey was carried out from December 25th to 30th, 2023. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 pp. The confidence level is 95%. Here's the complete (PDF – 6 MB).

Here is the electoral scenario for the 1st round for mayor of Belo Horizonte:

The survey also asked respondents whether they approve or disapprove of the performance of the following government leaders: the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the governor Romeo Zema (New) and the mayor Fuad Noman (PSD).

Here's how they responded:

The Atlas Intel survey was carried out in 5 capitals at the end of 2023, in addition to Belo Horizonte.

