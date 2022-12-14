Minister said that Brazil has experienced a setback in the fight against poverty and social inequality in recent years

Minister Bruno Dantas took office this Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022) as president of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) for the year 2023. In his speech, he said that Brazil has experienced a setback in recent years and that its priority will be to leverage public policies to reduce economic and social inequality. He stated that the inspection of money from public policy programs will be the main tool.

Minister Vital do Rêgo was sworn in as vice-president of the Court.

Dantas reinforced that hunger and poverty have once again plagued the country at high levels and that they affect more women, children and black people. 🇧🇷The time has passed to develop our reality, including technology, public policy review and spending reorientation“, said. read the full text of Dantas’ speech (234KB).

The minister also made reference to the recent attacks carried out in Brasília with the burning of cars and buses in the center of the federal capital. He said that he is not a patriot who preaches violence, who attacks others due to ideological differences.

Watch the inauguration ceremony in full:

The following were present at Dantas’ inauguration:

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, elected President of the Republic;

Geraldo Alckmin, elected vice president;

Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the National Congress;

Arthur Lira, President of the Chamber of Deputies;

Rosa Weber, President of the Federal Supreme Court

Alexandre de Moraes, President of the Superior Electoral Court;

Carlos França, Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Rui Costa, Governor of Bahia;

Augusto Aras, Attorney General of the Republic.



Poder360 14.Dec.2022 In the 1st row of Dantas’ inauguration, president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; former President of the Republic José Sarney; and the elected vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin.



Poder360 14.Dec.2022 Sitting at the table, Cristina Machado, Attorney General at TCU; Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE; Arthur Lira, President of the Chamber of Deputies; Walton Alencar Rodrigues, TCU Minister; Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the National Congress; Rosa Weber, president of the STF.

WHO IS BRUNO DANTAS

Born in Salvador, Bahia, Bruno Dantas Nascimento is 44 years old, has been a TCU minister since 2014, having been appointed by the Federal Senate, where he previously worked as a legislative consultant. He was the youngest minister to take office at TCU, at 36 years old.

He holds a doctorate and master’s degree in civil procedural law from PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo) and completed a post-doctorate in law at UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro). Here’s the full from Dantas’ curriculum (157 KB).

Dantas was rapporteur for several relevant cases in court. Recently, the minister was responsible for organizing the group of TCU auditors that supervised the vote count and data from the electronic ballot boxes for the 2022 elections.

The minister was also responsible for drawing up the conduct adjustment term that passed the BR-163 concession, formerly operated by Odebrecht and which was in the process of being returned, to the government of the State of Mato Grosso. It was the 1st time that an unsuccessful concession had this solution.

There is still an impasse in the court over who will inherit Dantas’ lawsuits while he is in office as president. This is because, historically, when a minister assumes the position of president of the court, the last TCU president assumes his processes. However, the last person to hold that position was Ana Arraes, who retired and still had a replacement appointed for her vacancy.