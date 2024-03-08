After the revelations Belen Rodriguez released about her alleged relationship with Bruno Cerella, now it was the Argentine player himself who revealed the truth regarding the matter. According to the athlete, the relationship with the Argentine model would be limited to just a simple friendship. Let's find out all the details together.

According to some indiscretions who are becoming more and more insistent, an alleged relationship would have arisen between Belen Rodriguez and Bruno Cerella. To spread such indiscretion it was the weekly magazine “Chi”. After the report published by Alfonso Signorini, the Argentine model didn't think twice about breaking her silence on the issue.

In fact, Stefano De Martino's ex-wife has denied categorically the news. However, after the model's revelations, it was now Bruno Cerella who had his say about her version of facts. In detail, the famous basketball player declared that Belen Rodriguez is simply afriend and it seems that the two have fun together keeping company:

We have fun enjoying each other's company.

With these words the Argentine player explained that the alleged relationship with Belen Rodriguez is only subject of speculation:

I confirm that we are great friends, we are very happy to share time together, we have great laughs. We drink mate together like all Argentinians, we have fun enjoying each other's company. Just this, I have nothing else to add. When we are together, Belen manages to get me out of my seriousness, she keeps me entertained and makes me have a lot of fun.

Who is Bruno Cerella

Bruno Cerella is a basket player, of Argentine origin and with Italian citizenship. In addition to having a deep passion for sport, the 38-year-old is also passionate aboutart, as demonstrated by his images published on his Instagram profile. Currently the athlete plays for Treviglio but his debut in Italy dates back to 2004 with Basket Massafra.