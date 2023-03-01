Slums Dunks at (un)fair 2023 with the exhibition on Kenya

“The most important thing is to try to inspire people so they can be great at whatever they want to do.” Kobe Bryant’s words sound powerful and fully express the mission that unites art and sport and that unites once upon a time (un)fair, the contemporary art fair scheduled in Milan from 3 to 5 March and Slums Dunk, the voluntary organization founded by basketball players Bruno Cerella and Tommaso Marino. What inspires (un)fair are precisely the values ​​of inclusion, sustainability and respect for diversity shared by Slums Dunks, the association that works, through basketball, to improve the living conditions of children and young people living in economically and socially degraded on four continents.

In the 2023 edition of (un)fair visitors will be able to discover Slums Dunk in a dedicated space and be inspired by one photo exhibition by Simone Raso with 10 shots “stolen” in the basketball academy of Mathare and Kisumu in Kenya, where Sloms Dunk has been active since 2015. Basketball in these places represents a tool of expression, growth, friendship and above all of life for children and young people born and raised in the slums. The union between art and basketball therefore continues also in this second edition of (un)fair: the photographic exhibition, in fact, arrives at the fair after last year, in which real works were created by the artists present who transformed into one-of-a-kind basketballs then donated to Slums Dunk. The works have been preserved and will partly be exhibited at the new Milanese headquarters of the organization, which will soon be inaugurated and partly donated to solidarity initiatives. The new space aims to be a meeting place for the local community with areas for social coworking and for the mingling of passions and interests beyond sport to inspire all people who want to engage in networking for the common good.

About Slums Dunks

Moved by the objective of giving a second life to the suburbs of some of the most degraded slums in the world Kenya, Zambia, Argentina and Cambodia through the creation of the Basketball Academy, since 2011 Slums Dunk, founded by basketball players Bruno Cerella and Tommaso Marino, today a voluntary organization active at an international level, has involved more than 5,000 boys and girls under 18 in their activities (in the field and not), giving them an important opportunity for growth and saving them from very difficult situations. As the latest interventions, in September 2021 Slums Dunk redeveloped Playground Stelvio in Milan, and in March 2022 work began on a new basketball court in Legnano, in the province of Milan.

