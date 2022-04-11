Art goes to the basket with Bruno Cerella and Lata Tagliabue at a (fair)

Waro by Zanini Arte, Cristiano De Medio by ƎMERGE Project Space, Melkio (Luca Melchionda), Fe (Federica Sutti) of the Legart gallery, Sayato by BLOCK513 e Valeria Angelini by Studio Ambre are some of the artists who have decided to make their creative flair available in favor of Slums Dunkcustomizing a limited edition of basketballs that will be auctioned to support the association’s activities.

The activities of Slums Dunkaimed at improving the living conditions of children and young people living in economically and socially degraded areas on four continents, were presented last Saturday, in the talk entitled “Art goes to the basket“, from Bruno Cerellafounder, and by Lara Tagliabuehead of education, at a (fair)the innovative fair-non-fair format ofcontemporary art at its first edition in Milan, at Superstudio Maxi.

