One of the most loved Italian chefs and now Bruno Barbieri has also decided to indulge in the weekly Oggi by releasing a long interview. On the occasion of his sixtieth birthday to be held on 12 January, the chef from Emilia spoke about the much loved program.

Masterchef is not just a culinary talent show but it is a real springboard for young chefs and for all those who dream of working in this world.

After 11 editions, Bruno Barbieri is a veteran but over the years he has changed many colleagues and only now does he reveal who of the judges he is really connected with.

I have always thought that the Locatelli-Cannavacciuolo-Barbieri trio is the one that worked the most. It is clear that Antonino is the judge with whom I have the most feeling. Locatelli then… there was a need for a peacemaker and in fact we call him “the lawyer”, because Antonino and I are a fiction every day. What I’ve always wondered is why we don’t have a restaurant together, why we didn’t make a film together, maybe a cinepanettone. We feel, even off the set, it wasn’t like that with the others.

With the judges of the last edition, however, there is no longer much relationship. It’s about Joe Bastianich and Carlo Cracco, but no quarrel:

I didn’t feel bad with any judge, I’m not saying that for convenience. With the others we never called each other outside the program, we never went to eat a pizza off the set.

Bruno Barbieri also told how his passion for cooking was born, it all started when he was a child: “We cooked everything at home; when you grow up in a place like this, in a small town in the hills, what enters your soul? That thing entered me, the smell of the countryside, the smell of rain.. “

He then concluded by recounting his experiences as a young worker: