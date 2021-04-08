Stephanie Cayo and Bruno Ascenzo they maintain a friendship that is proof of time and distance, as both continue to be very close despite the fact that the actress has lived in the United States for several years. This Thursday, April 8, the model celebrates 33 years and her childhood friend did not hesitate to dedicate an emotional post to her on her social networks.

“Today this woman, whom I have loved and admired with all my heart for more than 23 years, is celebrating another year of life. I am a privileged witness of her talent and drive, of that strength that has taken her to where she has wanted to go, with an unwavering discipline and an infinite love and respect for what she does “, began Ascenzo in his personal account of Instagram.

“With whom it all began, it all begins again. And I am happy to continue celebrating together! Happy Birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world ”, he concluded.

Stephanie Cayo celebrates her birthday and Bruno Ascenzo surprised her with a loving message. Photo: Bruno Ascenzo Instagram

In addition, the director of films such as A los 40 and Soltera coveted shared a series of photographs in which he shines with the interpreter. The publication touched the users of social networks and they did not take long to react in the comments section, where they recalled the soap opera that Stephanie Cayo and Bruno Ascenzo starred in: Travesuras del corazón.

“I dreamed of seeing them together, that they go from fiction to reality. But it is always nice to see them together ”,“ Shenanigans of the heart forever! ”,“ I love their friendship! ”,“ It is their soul mate! ”,“ Beautiful and talented, what a beautiful friendship ”,“ Friendship of the good! ”, were some messages from the fans.

Stephanie Cayo, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.