Bruno Ascenzo shared with his followers the happiness he feels for his partner’s 30 years Adrian Bello.

Through his official Instagram account, the actor, who turned 36 on September 13, dedicated a tender message to his beloved.

“Today this Peruvian singer-songwriter turns three decades, who constantly tries to get more wrinkles out of me than I already have”Bruno Ascenzo began.

“Thank you for teaching me that love is love, in all its forms, in all its times.. I’ve been very lucky to find someone so beautiful, “he added.

Likewise, Bruno Ascenzo, who took advantage of the LGTBI Pride Day to present Adrián Bello, asked his followers to greet his partner on his social network.

“Go give your IG some virtual affection that I am not jealous or selfish. Only fans: @_adrianbello Happy 30 chiquiviejo! ”, He concluded.

In addition, the publication was accompanied by several postcards of the couple sharing funny moments.

Adrián Bello dedicates a tender message to Bruno Ascenzo

When Bruno Ascenzo turned 36, Andrián Bello greeted him with a photo of the memory of when they were both children.

“Who would have imagined that this little clown who snuck into a photo of my brother and me, without knowing each other, back in 96, would end up becoming my little house 20 years later. I always love you partner @brunoascenzo happy day and happy life, “wrote the young man in his Instagram post.

