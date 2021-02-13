An emotional surprise received Stephanie Cayo in the program En boca de todos on February 12 last. On the occasion of Day of love and Friendship, several friends of the actress dedicated some tender words to her through a video.

The youngest of the Cayo sisters was linked to the América TV program and they showed her a clip where her colleagues, especially Bruno Ascenzo, expressed their great affection for her.

“Hello my dear mommy, how are you? I publicly send you this greeting for the Day of Love and Friendship, telling the whole of Peru that we continue to be friends, that we continue to love each other and that I thank you very much for bringing me my orders from your trip, “said Ascenzo, with whom he starred in the remembered telenovela Mischief of the heart.

“A kiss my love and see you soon to start recording, we will start right now,” concluded the actor.

In addition, her friends and colleagues also took advantage of the space to greet her for Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentines Day. Our first Valentine’s together was like 20 years ago, when we went out for pizza. We always had our very nice ways of celebrating. Since then we have always had very beautiful moments. A big kiss, I love you very much ”, mentioned Fiorella Chirichigno in a video for the program En boca de todos.

