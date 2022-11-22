In March, Netflix released its first Peruvian film “Until we meet again”, directed by Bruno Ascenzo. With a success in streaming, where it managed to top the top 10 in several countries, the story was no stranger to an audience divided by its story and characters.

Now, the actor also announced that he is already making his new film, which has a cast known to the international public.

Variety has shared that has started filming the romantic comedy “Tell me what you want”which has a cast headed by Manolo Cardona, Stephanie Cayo, Angie Cepeda and Tony Dalton, actor who has achieved great success among viewers with “Better Call Saul.”

“Tell me what you want” tells the story of Diego (Tony Dalton) and Emilia (Angie Cepeda), a conservative couple with 16 years of marriage behind them who have lost their spark in love. His friends, and swinger couple, Betina (Stephanie Cayo) and Tomás (Manolo Cardona) come to his aid, introducing them into the world of “the forbidden”.

“Very happy and grateful to be able to work with such talented people whom I have admired for a long time. ‘Tell me what you want’, soon by @vixplus for the United States and Latin America, ”the director published on his Instagram account.

Bruno Ascenzo will direct “‘Tell me what you want”. Photo: @brunoascenzo/Instagram

Ascenzo will direct this ViX + Original film in production with the Colombian team 11:11 Films & TV. Brothers Juancho and Manolo Cardona, along with Stephanie Cayo, produce this story.