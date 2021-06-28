The actor and screenwriter Bruno Ascenzo sent a strong message for the celebration of the LGTBIQ + pride month . Through Instagram, he criticized the position of the presidential candidates in the second round.

The Peruvian artist expressed his outrage because Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo have not included the defense of the rights of the LGTBIQ + community on their government agenda.

“Pride in the month of shame. The electoral crossfire and political extremes make it invisible again an ignored and eternally postponed cause that, of course, is not even on the agendas of those who are trying to start the presidency. For them we do not exist, we are failures, and therefore, we will continue to live without equality and without rights in an unjust and cruel country with whom it is shown different ”, He expressed.

“Happy pride day to all the members of the LGTBIQ community who do not tire of showing that with love you go further than with hatred. Congratulations and gratitude to our allies for accompanying us along the way, and for continuing to join and support a just and necessary cause; that saves lives. Happiness and serenity to a country that is tired of political pettiness and desperately seeking some peace, “he added.

The movie director Single coveted He mentioned that time and history will prove them right. “Love is love and it is the only thing we need,” he finished his message.

In the Instagram publication, Bruno Ascenzo shared photographs in which he appears very affectionate with his partner and artist, Adrián Bello, whom he presented a year ago on social networks.

