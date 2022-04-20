It is in the hands of the president to decide on the broadcasting of spots and on the financing of campaigns

The decision of the pre-candidate for the Presidency of the PSDB, João Doriato remove the president from the party, Bruno Araújofrom coordinating your campaign can impact essential parts of São Paulo’s electoral strategy.

The PSDB president is the one who has the last word on the party’s TV spots (to be aired from April 26 to May 10) and campaign financing.

Doria’s opponents in the party are already talking about the matter as a way of retaliating against the toucan, who would suffer from financial starvation. The former governor of São Paulo faces internal resistance to his candidacy, despite having won the primaries in November last year.

So far, Bruno Araújo has not expressed himself in these conversations. Since he celebrated on social networks the “resignation” of Doria, is silent.

internal worry

The possibility of retaliation has already reached Doria’s campaign, and it is worrying. In a continental country like Brazil and without business funding, it is almost impossible to run a campaign.

The removal of Araújo was a solitary decision of the paulista. There was no dialogue with the team. Among the group of toucans not aligned with Doria, the term “naivety” is repeated to describe the action, among other heavier words.

To counter possible retaliation, Doristas say they have the support of half of the party’s National Executive. According to the bylaws, however, the final decision on spots and funding rests with Bruno Araújo.

The former deputy’s ascension to the coordination of Doria’s campaign was a response to an invitation from the current governor of the state, Rodrigo Garcia. At the time, the argument was that the president’s presence in the campaign structure would bring stability to the party after tumultuous primaries.