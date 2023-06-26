The two waiters aged 23 and 60 were called Bruno and Nicola, who lost their lives on Saturday night in Simbario, in the province of Vibo Valentia

They were 23 and 60 years old i two waiters who late Saturday night lost their lives in a tragic accident in Simbario, in the province of Vibo Valentia, in Calabria. Bruno and Nicola, these are their names, had just finished working in a restaurant, where they had served for a wedding banquet.

As unfortunately every week, even during this weekend there were tragic road accidents on Italian territory, in which people lost their lives.

A particularly tragic one, as far as the death toll is concerned, occurred at Simbariuma small Calabrian town of a few hundred inhabitants, located in the province of Vibo Valentia.

The accident occurred around 4:00 in the morning yesterday, Sunday 25 June, right on a viaduct located along the Transversal of the Serre.

A car with 5 people on board suddenly remained broken downforcing some of the passengers to get out to check what breakdown had occurred and to push the same car.

Among them were precisely Bruno Vavala And Nicola Callàrespectively a boy of only 23 years and a man of 60 years.

Suddenly, according to what has been reported so far, a BMW at quite high speed, which it has swept up inexorably the two.

The impact was very violent and the bodies of the two footmen were thrown several meters away. One of them even ended up under the overpass.

Condolences for the death of the two waiters

Bruno and Nicola, as mentioned, worked as waiters and just that evening he had served in a room in the area, serving the guests at a wedding banquet. They were most likely on their way home when the unthinkable happened.

Strong shock a Serra San Bruno, another small town in the area, where the two lived. The news of what happened spread early on Sunday morning, leaving everyone dismayed.

Alfredo Barillarimayor of Serra San Bruno, wrote on his Facebook account: