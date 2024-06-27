Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/26/2024 – 22:13

The Federal Court in Amazonas accepted the complaint from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and opened criminal proceedings against seven men who allegedly helped destroy and hide the bodies of indigenous man Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips.

The decision makes defendants Amarildo da Costa Oliveira and Jefferson da Silva Lima, identified as murderers, and five other suspects. They will be charged with hiding a body and for having convinced a minor to help hide the bodies.

The report contacted the defense of Amarildo da Costa and Jefferson da Silva, who has not yet commented, and is seeking contact with the lawyers for the other defendants.

The complaint was filed in April, after interrogations of the defendants and witnesses.

Judge Lincoln Rossi da Silva Viguini, from the Federal Court of Tabatinga, in Amazonas, considered that there are sufficient elements to open the criminal case.

“I believe that the plausibility of the allegations contained in the complaint has been demonstrated in view of the detailed presentation of the facts and descriptions of the conduct of each defendant”, wrote the magistrate in an order on the 10th.

See who the accused are and the crimes charged:

– Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, “Pelado” – corruption of minors;

– Jefferson da Silva Lima, “Pelado da Dinha” – corruption of minors;

– Francisco Conceição de Freitas, “Seu Chico” – concealment of a corpse;

– Eclelei Costa de Oliveira, “Sirinha” – concealment of corpses and corruption of minors;

– Amarílio de Freitas Oliveira, “Dedei” – concealment of corpses and corruption of minors;

– Otávio da Costa de Oliveira, “Guerão” – concealment of corpses and corruption of minors;

– Edivaldo da Costa de Oliveira – concealment of a corpse and corruption of minors.

Bruno and Dom disappeared on June 5, 2022, during a trip in the Amazon. The remains were only found ten days later. The experts concluded that they were shot, dismembered, burned and buried in the Vale do Javari region.

Three fishermen were arrested in the initial phase of the investigation. Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, Pelado, who confessed to the crime and indicated the place where the bodies were buried; his brother, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos; and Jeferson da Silva Lima, Pelado da Dinha. All would have participated directly in the crime and will be taken to a popular jury.

In addition to the three accused, at the end of January 2023, the Federal Police named Rubem Dario da Silva Villar, Colombia, as the person behind the murders. He is in prison and is being investigated for illegal fishing, smuggling and drug trafficking. The crime would have been ordered because the work of Bruno Pereira, who trained indigenous people to inspect and monitor the territory, and Dom Phillips, who documented the region, was causing financial losses to the illegal fishing scheme.

A private security guard for the drug dealer was arrested in December 2023. And Jânio Freitas de Souza, his main accomplice, was arrested by the Federal Police in January.

Authorities were also being investigated, in a separate inquiry, on suspicion of failure to monitor and protect indigenous people in Vale do Javari. The Federal Police even indicted the former president of the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (Funai), Marcelo Xavier, who commanded the body during the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

