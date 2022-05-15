Bruno Agostini He was consulted about the recent controversy that his ex-partner Vania Bludau has carried out with Mario Irivarren. The Spaniard revealed unpublished details of the relationship he had with the influencer and the aggressive attitudes he saw in her. From Miami, the former reality boy joined the figures who spoke on this subject.

Despite the fact that he decided to move away from entertainment, Agostini did not hesitate to tell about the various experiences he lived next to the former reality girl, who has been accused of physically assaulting Irivarren.

Bruno Agostini communicated with Mario Irivarren

After hearing the various statements he gave vania bludau About the alleged toxic relationship he had with Mario, the Spaniard immediately called the entrepreneur to offer him his support and narrate everything that he went through during his relationship with the former reality girl.

“I told him what I thought, that what he is experiencing, I have been through. No, because of the issue of abuse, but rather that she speaks ill of a person. You have to know why Mario gets to that point, to get like this (violent) ”, he commented for El Popular.

Bruno Agostini and Mario Irivarren had a relationship with Vania Bludau. Photo: Instagram composition Bruno Agostini/Mario Irivarren

Bruno Agostini affirms bad character of Vania Bludau

Fabio Agistini’s brother spoke loud and clear about the aggressive attitudes he noticed in his ex-girlfriend. “ It is very conflictive. he likes to hurt . She, instead of talking to me like adults, expressed herself badly on TV about her doing harm, ”she assured.

However, he said that this does not justify the violent reaction that the influencer had, but that he could not be oblivious to Bludau’s behavior either. “I do not agree that Mario has raised his hand, but I also know that the conflict here is Vania. I feel that she is a woman who does not have her feet on the ground, that her TV has her stunned, she thinks she is a diva, ”she added.

Vania Bludau and Bruno Agostini had an affair during their time on “Combate.” Photo: Youtube

Bruno Agostini did not have a good experience with Vania Bludau

The Spaniard Bruno Agostini dared to mention the first time he went out with the influencer and how uncomfortable he was, because the young woman made a scene for him in public, which made him look like an immature and distrustful person.

“I went out the first time with her, she grabbed my cell phone. I told her: ‘what are you doing’, she reacted as if she wanted to make a fight. It was the first time he had gone out with her. She then she told me: ‘Who are you talking to?’ And I: ‘With whom she pleases’. I noticed a childishness, an immaturity. I myself told him ‘I’m getting out of the taxi’, we were going to party, I’m not going to go with someone toxic, “she added.

Bruno Agostini spoke about Vania Bludau’s behavior while dating her. Photo: Instagram

Did Vania Bludau bite Mario Irivarren’s neck?

A witness of Mario Irivarren spoke with the “Love and Fire” program to give details of the terrible moment the entrepreneur experienced when he was bitten by Vania Bludau in the middle of an argument they had.