Sofiane Bennacer accused of rape, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi defends him

“Today is the day against violence against women. First of all, I would like to express my great respect for women’s freedom of speech and my deep attachment to the fact that they can be heard. I was abused myself in my childhood and know the pain of not being taken seriously. I have children and it is fundamental to me, more than anything else, that they live in a society that listens to them and protects them. That does not prevent me, however, from being astounded reading today’s ‘Liberation’ newspaper to see the treatment of a young man who is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, with no respect for the people who are working on this investigation , nor for the principle of the presumption of innocence”. Thus the Italian-French director and actress Valeria Bruni Tedeschi intervenes on the accusation of rape brought against the actor Sofiane Bennacer, protagonist of his film as director ‘Forever Young’ presented today to the Roman press, which was reported today by the newspaper ‘Liberation’.

“I was artistically impressed by Sofiane Bennacer since the first second of casting my film and I strongly wanted him to be the main actor despite the rumors that were circulating, of which I was aware – comments Bruni Tedeschi – my producers expressed fears and reservations, but I communicated to them that these rumors should not question this choice and that it was unthinkable for me to make the film without him. They trusted me, in the respect they show for the artistic choices of their directors. I thank them and I take full responsibility for my choice,” she adds.

“Subsequently, we learned that a complaint had been filed – continues the director – filming had then begun, and changing the actor would have created insurmountable legal obstacles. As far as I’m concerned, aI had gotten to know Sofiane Bennacer for several months at work, especially during the long rehearsal period, and I was completely sure of his human qualities: when you film someone, you ‘see’ who you have in front of you – she explains – this morning, I am indignant that a newspaper like ‘Libération’ can trample so much on the principle of the presumption of innocence, shamefully flaunt this story, and put on the front page a photo of a young man with blood on his hands”.

“To date, it is clear to everyone that he has not yet been judged – he adds – and in my opinion this editorial choice is nothing more than a pure media lynching, far from the desire to inform objectively and impartially. I would add that dozens and dozens of people dedicated themselves with passion and total commitment to the film, and that this approach is deeply disrespectful of all their wonderful work. I don’t have to express myself about my private life, but since I’m required to account for it – she says again – I want to say that we actually have a love relationship, but this relationship started long after the end of filming, and is based above all on a deep friendship . Now, I don’t want to talk about that anymore, let’s talk about the film,” she concludes.

Subscribe to the newsletter

