When analyzing without fanaticism, hatred, partisan commitments, and beyond terms such as left, right, conservatives, fifís and chairos, the concrete and measurable results of the MORENA government, we cannot describe them as a transformation, but as a destruction of the economy .

Destruction of the Texcoco airport cost 331 billion pesos, an amount greater than the price calculated for its construction, 285 billion.

The construction of a refinery in Dos Bocas will cost more than it will produce, in a place that specialists consider its construction technically and financially unfeasible.

The construction of the Mayan Train destroys the ecological environment that is theoretically going to show the tourists who use it.

The Gross Domestic Product fell from 2019 to 2021 by -1.2%. There was no economic growth.

The Product per Inhabitant, from 2019 to 2021 decreased by -0.23%.

Public sector debt, from December 2018 to September 2022, grew by 24.7%.

Pemex’s losses from 2018 to 2021 increased by 51%.

Imports of gas, gasoline, diesel and petrochemicals were 20.1 billion dollars higher than exports of crude oil and derivatives, (January-July 2022). Pemex, a state monopoly, did not contribute a single net dollar to the Mexican economy.

The price of gasoline as of October 18, 2022 was 17.7% more expensive in Mexico City than in Houston. In the US, gasoline is sold by private companies cheaper to consumers and they earn money, in Mexico a state monopoly is more expensive and loses money.

The reserves for emergencies, tremors and cyclones, saved by previous governments, by the first semester of 2022 the MORENA government has already used 92% for other purposes.

In 2018 the state monopoly of electrical energy, CFE, earned 27.2 billion pesos, as of the 3rd quarter of 2022 it lost 50.6 billion pesos.

From the beginning of the MORENA government to the middle of 2022, the number of poor people increased by 6.3 million. From 51.8 million in 2018 to 58.1 in 2022, preliminary calculation.

These figures, based on data from the World Bank, INEGI, SHCP, CONEVAL, ECLAC, Pemex and CFE, make it clear that in 4 years of MORENA there has been setback and impoverishment, not transformation.