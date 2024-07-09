Cnel, Brunetta’s bill to make prisoners work by incentivizing companies that hire them

The Cnelchaired by former minister Renato Brunettehas filed in Parliament a bill concerning the inmatesbut the case is controversial. It is a measure that aims to incentivize companies who decide to assume of prisoners. The aim – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – is to reduce to zero the relapse ratecurrently equal to 68.7%for all inmates present in the 189 Italian prison facilities. This is the objective of a bill approved by the CNEL assembly last May 29 – the first of the XI Consiliatura presided by Renato Brunetta – and which was deposited in June in the two houses of Parliament (Chamber Act n. 1920 and Senate Act n. 1169). An intervention that aims to impact the quality of imprisonment and the life of a numerically complex audience and often with complex monitoring: in addition to the 61.049 who are serving their sentence in prison there are the 100-120 thousand in external execution and an even more heterogeneous group that oscillates between the 80 and 100 thousand who is waiting to know what the execution will be.

In essence – continues Il Sole – it is a profound review of the current regulatory framework and regulatory provisions on the penitentiary system which aims at structuring an integrated inter-institutional network capable of managing the problem of job inclusion in its entirety both in prison and in the post-release phase; but also to permanently attract external resources both in economic terms and in terms of digital skills; to develop and implement high impact interventions on a national scale capable of involving a significant number of prisoners. To achieve this, an operational tool has been established, namely a permanent secretariat for the economic, social and work inclusion of persons deprived of personal liberty established from the Assembly at the Cnel.