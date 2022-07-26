“Instead of dealing with business that does not concern him, Salvini is concerned about the exodus of his constituents, who have left the League in the last two years at the rate of one point a month. Dear Matteo, the price of irresponsibility, from Papeete to Draghicide, you pay. Best wishes. ” Renato Brunetta writes on Twitter.

Today the leader of the League, at Rtl 102.5, said he was amazed at the fact “that people elected with the center-right, who ruled for the center-right until yesterday then, happily, like Brunetta and Gelmini, say I’m going to the left. same party card for 30 years. I don’t like those who pass from Milan to Inter, from Rome to Lazio, from right to left. Those who change party from evening to morning do not respect the voters. “